you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 988: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Aarti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 988 in its research report dated November 14, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Aarti Industries


We tweak our estimates to factor in lower revenue growth from 1) lower RM prices 2) demand weakness in auto and US agrochemicals business and 3) lower tax rate. AIL with a diversified product portfolio of 200 products remain well placed to capitalize on rising investment in domestic downstream industries along with global opportunities from US-China trade war.


Outlook


We remain structurally positive on AIL's growth prospects despite near term weakness in growth. Reiterate BUY with a revised PT of Rs988 (Rs990 earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 20, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Aarti Industries #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

