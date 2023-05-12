Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 730: YES Securities

Buy

YES Securities' research report on Aarti Industries

ARTO’s 4QFY23 reported operating profits stood at Rs 2.52bn (-3.7% YoY; -12.7% QoQ), below our (YES: Rs 2.9bn) and street expectations (Rs 2.7bn). The Ebitda margin clocked in at 15.2%, lower QoQ and YoY. The PAT however stood above estimates on lower tax incidence due to tax reversal pertaining to earlier period; Tax guidance for FY24 as well remain low at ~ 17%. Going ahead, while a 25% growth in volumes is expected over FY24, driven by commissioning of capacities, the YoY growth in Ebitda is expected to lag the volume growth due to increased orientation of sales towards lowmargin non-regular markets, in absence of strong demand sentiment from regular markets. ARTO nonetheless expects demand sentiment to normalize over FY24 and maintains the FY25 Ebitda guidance of ~Rs 17bn, with growth in FY26 & beyond fueled by commissioning of Chlorotoluene capacity. Maintain BUY.



Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on ARTO with a revised TP of Rs 730/sh (from Rs 795/sh). Our TP is premised upon an operating earnings growth CAGR of 18% (FY23-30e) and RoEs of ~15%.

