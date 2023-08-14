English
    Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 619: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Aarti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 619 in its research report dated August 09, 2023.

    August 14, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST
    Buy

    HDFC Securities' research report on Aarti Industries

    AIL's constant focus on Capex and R&D will enable it to remain competitive and expand its customer base. The toluene segment in India is mainly untapped and catered to through imports; AIL will benefit in the long term by entering this segment. EBITDA/APAT were 20/21% below our estimates, owing to a 10% fall in revenue and higher-than-expected raw material cost, offset by lower-than-expected other expenses, finance cost and tax outgo.


    We maintain our BUY recommendation on Aarti Industries (AIL), with a target price of INR 619/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

