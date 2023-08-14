Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 619: HDFC Securities

Buy

HDFC Securities' research report on Aarti Industries

AIL's constant focus on Capex and R&D will enable it to remain competitive and expand its customer base. The toluene segment in India is mainly untapped and catered to through imports; AIL will benefit in the long term by entering this segment. EBITDA/APAT were 20/21% below our estimates, owing to a 10% fall in revenue and higher-than-expected raw material cost, offset by lower-than-expected other expenses, finance cost and tax outgo.



Outlook

We maintain our BUY recommendation on Aarti Industries (AIL), with a target price of INR 619/share.

