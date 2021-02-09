MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1547: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Aarti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1547 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 11:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Aarti Industries


Aarti Industries reported sales in-line with our estimates at Rs 11.8bn, up by 9.5% YoY. Gross margin improved by 300 bps YoY, and 340 bps QoQ to 54.1% owing to better pass-through and higher value added products in the mix (~76% in 3QFY21 against 72% in 3QFY20). EBITDA beat our estimates reporting a 12.1% YoY growth to Rs 2.85bn. PAT too, beat our estimates growing by 18.5% YoY to Rs 1.69bn owing to lower interest costs (down by 39.8% YoY to Rs 173mn) and lower tax rate compared to 3QFY20 at 19.2%.



Outlook


We maintain our buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,547/share (25x FY24E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Aarti Industries #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations
first published: Feb 9, 2021 11:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.