Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1441: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Aarti Industries

Aarti Industries reported consolidated sales growth of 18.7% YoY to Rs 11.7bn (D.est: Rs 9.88bn), which were ahead of our estimates as the company was able to recoup volumes in the domestic market (which are expected to reach pre-covid levels in 3QFY21). EBITDA was flat at Rs 2.54bn, with an EBITDA margin of 21.7% (down 403 bps YoY). Margins remained under pressure as bulk of the discretionary application sales witnessed realisation pressure coupled with lower sales coming from regulated markets (wherein margins tend to be higher). Also, other expenses which were up by 25.0% YoY to Rs 2.46bn weighed heavy as several capex’s are underway. Lower interest cost down 28.8% YoY to Rs 222mn (with forex gains of ~Rs 60mn), higher depreciation up by 28.8% YoY to Rs 550 mn and a higher tax rate on a YoY basis led to a PAT decline of 5.5% YoY to Rs 1.43bn.

Outlook

We have fine-tuned our estimates to bake in delays in certain projects and maintain our Buy rating on the company with a target price of Rs 1,441/share (@25x FY24E).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.