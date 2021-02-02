MARKET NEWS

Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1400: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Aarti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

February 02, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Aarti Industries


We expect AIL's PAT to grow at a 15% CAGR over FY21-23E. AIL's constant focus on R&D will enable the company to remain competitive and expand its customer base. The toluene segment in India is mainly untapped and catered to through imports; AIL will benefit in the long term by entering this segment. 3Q EBITDA/APAT were 15/22% above our estimates, attributable to lower-than-anticipated raw material expenses, a lower-than-expected interest cost, offset by a higher-than-expected tax outgo.



Outlook


We maintain our BUY recommendation on Aarti Industries (AIL) with a target price of INR 1,400/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Aarti Industries #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations
first published: Feb 2, 2021 12:39 pm

