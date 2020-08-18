Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1350: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Aarti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1350 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.
Dolat Capital's research report on Aarti Industries
Aarti Industries reported standalone sales of Rs 9.04bn, down by 8.8% YoY (D.est: Rs 9.5bn). EBITDA and PAT too were in-line with our estimates at Rs 1.75bn (D.est: Rs 1.76bn) and Rs 815mn (D.est: Rs 795mn). EBITDA was down by 25.7% YoY to Rs 1.75bn, while PAT fell by 40.7% YoY to Rs 815 mn. ARTO reported gross margin expansion of 133bps YoY to 52.2%. Staff costs grew by 29.9% YoY to Rs 868mn, while other expenses were controlled substantially at Rs 2.09bn up only by 4.3% YoY. Interest costs saw a sharp decrease of 16.9% YoY to Rs 252mn (the trend continues since 5 quarters). Specialty chemicals: Sales de-grew by 10.3% YoY to Rs 8.02bn, EBIT contraction was even higher at 37.8% YoY to Rs 1.25bn with a fall in EBIT margins by 690bps to 15.6%. Pharmaceuticals: Despite a subdued growth number of 1.6% YoY to Rs 1.94bn EBIT margins have shown a meaningful improvement by 660bps YoY to 23.3% (as alluded earlier, our belief is that much of the growth is value led). EBIT grew by 41.6% YoY to Rs 453mn.
Outlook
We have rolled forward FY23E and FY24E estimates. We expect ARTO to accrue ~USD 80mn in FY23E, and thus our EBITDA/EBITDAM for FY23E stands at Rs 19.6bn/28.3% (since ~90% of accrued revenues will translate to EBITDA as per the take or pay arrangement- for which ARTO is not expected to manufacture the product).
