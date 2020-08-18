172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-aarti-industries-target-of-rs-1350-dolat-capital-5716731.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1350: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Aarti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1350 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Aarti Industries


Aarti Industries reported standalone sales of Rs 9.04bn, down by 8.8% YoY (D.est: Rs 9.5bn). EBITDA and PAT too were in-line with our estimates at Rs 1.75bn (D.est: Rs 1.76bn) and Rs 815mn (D.est: Rs 795mn). EBITDA was down by 25.7% YoY to Rs 1.75bn, while PAT fell by 40.7% YoY to Rs 815 mn. ARTO reported gross margin expansion of 133bps YoY to 52.2%. Staff costs grew by 29.9% YoY to Rs 868mn, while other expenses were controlled substantially at Rs 2.09bn up only by 4.3% YoY. Interest costs saw a sharp decrease of 16.9% YoY to Rs 252mn (the trend continues since 5 quarters). Specialty chemicals: Sales de-grew by 10.3% YoY to Rs 8.02bn, EBIT contraction was even higher at 37.8% YoY to Rs 1.25bn with a fall in EBIT margins by 690bps to 15.6%. Pharmaceuticals: Despite a subdued growth number of 1.6% YoY to Rs 1.94bn EBIT margins have shown a meaningful improvement by 660bps YoY to 23.3% (as alluded earlier, our belief is that much of the growth is value led). EBIT grew by 41.6% YoY to Rs 453mn.


Outlook


We have rolled forward FY23E and FY24E estimates. We expect ARTO to accrue ~USD 80mn in FY23E, and thus our EBITDA/EBITDAM for FY23E stands at Rs 19.6bn/28.3% (since ~90% of accrued revenues will translate to EBITDA as per the take or pay arrangement- for which ARTO is not expected to manufacture the product).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 12:47 pm

tags #Aarti Industries #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.