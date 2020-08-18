Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1350: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Aarti Industries

Aarti Industries reported standalone sales of Rs 9.04bn, down by 8.8% YoY (D.est: Rs 9.5bn). EBITDA and PAT too were in-line with our estimates at Rs 1.75bn (D.est: Rs 1.76bn) and Rs 815mn (D.est: Rs 795mn). EBITDA was down by 25.7% YoY to Rs 1.75bn, while PAT fell by 40.7% YoY to Rs 815 mn. ARTO reported gross margin expansion of 133bps YoY to 52.2%. Staff costs grew by 29.9% YoY to Rs 868mn, while other expenses were controlled substantially at Rs 2.09bn up only by 4.3% YoY. Interest costs saw a sharp decrease of 16.9% YoY to Rs 252mn (the trend continues since 5 quarters). Specialty chemicals: Sales de-grew by 10.3% YoY to Rs 8.02bn, EBIT contraction was even higher at 37.8% YoY to Rs 1.25bn with a fall in EBIT margins by 690bps to 15.6%. Pharmaceuticals: Despite a subdued growth number of 1.6% YoY to Rs 1.94bn EBIT margins have shown a meaningful improvement by 660bps YoY to 23.3% (as alluded earlier, our belief is that much of the growth is value led). EBIT grew by 41.6% YoY to Rs 453mn.

Outlook

We have rolled forward FY23E and FY24E estimates. We expect ARTO to accrue ~USD 80mn in FY23E, and thus our EBITDA/EBITDAM for FY23E stands at Rs 19.6bn/28.3% (since ~90% of accrued revenues will translate to EBITDA as per the take or pay arrangement- for which ARTO is not expected to manufacture the product).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.