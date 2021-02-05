Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1314: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Aarti Industries

We increase our FY21 estimates by 13% to factor in healthy 9M performance and FY22/23E by 8%/1%. AIL’s growth trajectory is likely to improve with pickup in economic activities and recovery in discretionary spend (textiles, autos, aerospace etc; ~40% of AIL’s revenues). AIL has been creating new capacities and with a diversified product portfolio of 200 products remains well placed to capitalize on rising investment in domestic downstream industries along with production shift from China.

Outlook

We remain structurally positive on AIL’s growth prospects and upgrade the stock to BUY with a TP of Rs1,314 (PER of 25x FY23 core earnings vs 24x FY22 earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.