PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1285: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Aarti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1285 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Aarti Industries


We expect AIL's PAT to grow at a 22% CAGR over FY21-23E, led by a 14% CAGR in revenue. AIL's constant focus on R&D will enable the company to remain competitive and expand its customer base. The toluene segment in India is mainly untapped and catered to through imports; AIL will benefit in the long term by entering this segment. 2Q EBITDA was 26% above our estimates, mainly attributable to a higher-than-anticipated revenue, offset by higher-than-anticipated operating expenditure. APAT was 53% above our estimates owing to a lower-than-expected interest cost.


Outlook


We maintain a BUY recommendation on Aarti Industries (AIL) with a target price of INR 1,285/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 17, 2020 10:55 am

tags #Aarti Industries #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.