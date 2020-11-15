PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1271 KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Aarti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1271 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

KR Choksey's research report on Aarti Industries


Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) Q2FY21 consolidated revenue grew 18.7% YoY / 25.1% QoQ to INR 11.7 bn. Specialty Chemical which accounts for major portion of total revenue grew 23.9% YoY / 31.9% QoQ to INR 11.1 bn. Pharmaceutical sales grew 21.7% YoY / 14.1% QoQ to INR 2.2 bn. EBITDA was flat YoY (up 39.7% QoQ) at INR 2.5 bn. EBITDA margin contracted 403 bps YoY (up 227 bps) to 21.7%, led by lower gross profit margin, higher employee and other expenses. Net profit decline by 5.0% YoY (up 71.3% QoQ) to INR 1.4 bn. Net Profit margin declined 297 bps YoY / (up 323 bps) to 12.0% in Q2FY21.


Outlook
We apply P/E multiple of 28.0x (earlier PE was 27.0x) on FY22E EPS of INR 45.4/share to arrive at target price of INR 1,271 per share (previous target price of INR 1,194 per share); indicating an upside of 17.2%. Accordingly, we reiterate a “BUY” rating on the shares of AIL.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #Aarti Industries #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations

