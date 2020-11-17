PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1235: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Aarti Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1235 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Aarti Industries


Aarti Industries’ Q2FY21 gross revenues grew 23.5% YoY to Rs 1330.4 crore amid strong growth in both segments. Speciality chemical revenues grew 23.9% YoY to Rs 1108.8 crore. Pharma revenues grew 21.7% YoY to Rs 221.6 crore. However, owing to higher GST outgo, operational revenues grew 8.9% YoY to Rs 1172.6 crore. EBITDA margins fell 191 bps YoY to 21.7% amid higher fixed cost and adverse product mix in chemical segment. Net profit declined 3.4% YoY to 142.5 crore, in sync with operational performance.


Outlook


We like the company’s leadership position and strong visibility on order book. We assign BUY with a TP of Rs 1235 (22x of FY23E EPS of Rs 56.1).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 11:23 am

tags #Aarti Industries #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

