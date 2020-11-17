Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1235: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Aarti Industries

Aarti Industries’ Q2FY21 gross revenues grew 23.5% YoY to Rs 1330.4 crore amid strong growth in both segments. Speciality chemical revenues grew 23.9% YoY to Rs 1108.8 crore. Pharma revenues grew 21.7% YoY to Rs 221.6 crore. However, owing to higher GST outgo, operational revenues grew 8.9% YoY to Rs 1172.6 crore. EBITDA margins fell 191 bps YoY to 21.7% amid higher fixed cost and adverse product mix in chemical segment. Net profit declined 3.4% YoY to 142.5 crore, in sync with operational performance.

Outlook

We like the company’s leadership position and strong visibility on order book. We assign BUY with a TP of Rs 1235 (22x of FY23E EPS of Rs 56.1).

