Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1228: East India Securities

East India Securitie's report on Aarti Industries

Aarti Industries’ net sales grew by 18.7% YoY to Rs11.7bn in Q2FY21, due to strong growth in speciality chemicals and pharmaceuticals revenue by 24% & 22% YoY respectively, better than our estimates. Gross margins contracted by 247bps to 50.7% in Q2FY21. EBITDA margin reported contraction of 403bps YoY to 21.7% in Q2FY21 (almost in line with our estimate of 21.5%) led by gross margin contraction and other costs pressure related to new capacity in speciality segment.

Outlook

Hence, despite growth in revenue of 19% YoY, EBITDA remained flattish to Rs2.54bn in Q2FY21 (vs our estimate of Rs2.24bn in Q2FY21). Lower other income has led PBT to report a de-growth of 3.1% YoY to Rs1.77bn in Q2FY21. PAT reported de-growth of 5.0% YoY to Rs1.4bn in Q2FY21 (vs our estimate of Rs1.15bn).

