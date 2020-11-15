PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 01:21 PM IST

Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1228: East India Securities

East India Securities is bullish on Aarti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1228 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

East India Securitie's report on Aarti Industries


Aarti Industries’ net sales grew by 18.7% YoY to Rs11.7bn in Q2FY21, due to strong growth in speciality chemicals and pharmaceuticals revenue by 24% & 22% YoY respectively, better than our estimates. Gross margins contracted by 247bps to 50.7% in Q2FY21. EBITDA margin reported contraction of 403bps YoY to 21.7% in Q2FY21 (almost in line with our estimate of 21.5%) led by gross margin contraction and other costs pressure related to new capacity in speciality segment.


Outlook


Hence, despite growth in revenue of 19% YoY, EBITDA remained flattish to Rs2.54bn in Q2FY21 (vs our estimate of Rs2.24bn in Q2FY21). Lower other income has led PBT to report a de-growth of 3.1% YoY to Rs1.77bn in Q2FY21. PAT reported de-growth of 5.0% YoY to Rs1.4bn in Q2FY21 (vs our estimate of Rs1.15bn).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 01:21 pm

