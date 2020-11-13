PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aarti Industries: target of Rs 1210: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Aarti Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1210 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Aarti Industries


Q2FY2021 results were broadly in line with revenue at Rs. 1,173 crore (up 15.1% y-o-y) and margin at 21.7% (down 185 bps y-o-y but largely in line with our estimate of 21.3%). EBIT margin for specialty chemicals segment declined by 678 bps y-o-y to 17.1% as margins were lower for products forming part of discretionary basket and higher overhead cost. EBIT margin for pharma segment expanded by 702 bps y-o-y to 25.5% led by higher contribution from regulated markets and value-added products. Management expects FY2021 profits to largely remain at previous year’s level, which indicates a strong 12.5% y-o-y growth in PAT in H2FY2021; company has guided for 15-20% PAT CAGR over next three years.


Outlook


We believe that Aarti Industries would be a key beneficiary of Chinese substitution and rising domestic demand for specialty chemicals. Hence, we recommend a Buy on Aarti Industries with a PT of Rs. 1,210.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 12:32 pm

