Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1194 KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Aarti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1194 in its research report dated August 18, 2020.

KRChoksey's research report on Aarti Industries


Aarti Industries Ltd reported 1QFY21 earnings with consolidated revenue declining 9.7% YoY/ down 12.9% QoQ to INR 9,373 mn. Specialty Chemical sales (81% of revenue) declined 11.0% YoY (-14.5% QoQ) to INR 8.4 bn. Pharmaceutical Sales (19% of revenue) rose marginally by 1.6% YoY (down 5.9% QoQ) to INR 1.9 bn. EBITDA declined 27.2% YoY (down 16.9% QoQ) to INR 1.8 bn. EBITDA margin contracted 467 bps YoY (down 93 bps QoQ) to 19.4%. Higher employee cost & higher other expenses resulted in contraction in EBITDA margin. Net Profit came in at INR 819 mn declining 40.7% YoY (down 25.8% QoQ). Net Profit margin declined 457bps YoY (-152bps QoQ) to 8.7% in 1QFY21.


Outlook


We continue to apply P/E multiple of 27.0x on FY22E EPS of INR 44.3/share and retain our previous target price of INR 1,194 per share; indicating an upside of 17.6%. Accordingly, we reiterate a “BUY” rating on the shares of AIL.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:36 pm

tags #Aarti Industries #Buy #KRChoksey #Recommendations

