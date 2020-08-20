Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1194 KRChoksey

KRChoksey's research report on Aarti Industries

Aarti Industries Ltd reported 1QFY21 earnings with consolidated revenue declining 9.7% YoY/ down 12.9% QoQ to INR 9,373 mn. Specialty Chemical sales (81% of revenue) declined 11.0% YoY (-14.5% QoQ) to INR 8.4 bn. Pharmaceutical Sales (19% of revenue) rose marginally by 1.6% YoY (down 5.9% QoQ) to INR 1.9 bn. EBITDA declined 27.2% YoY (down 16.9% QoQ) to INR 1.8 bn. EBITDA margin contracted 467 bps YoY (down 93 bps QoQ) to 19.4%. Higher employee cost & higher other expenses resulted in contraction in EBITDA margin. Net Profit came in at INR 819 mn declining 40.7% YoY (down 25.8% QoQ). Net Profit margin declined 457bps YoY (-152bps QoQ) to 8.7% in 1QFY21.

Outlook

We continue to apply P/E multiple of 27.0x on FY22E EPS of INR 44.3/share and retain our previous target price of INR 1,194 per share; indicating an upside of 17.6%. Accordingly, we reiterate a “BUY” rating on the shares of AIL.

