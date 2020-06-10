Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1151: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Aarti Industries

Q4 revenue declined by 6% YoY, on account of lockdown due to covid-19. EBITDA margins declined by 120bps YoY to 20.3% due to lower than expected sales & higher cost. Focus on investments in new capacities, product diversification and backward integration has led to margin expansion, which is expected to continue. Due to impact of Covid-19, we can expect near term slowdown in growth. Considering, this we downgrade our earnings estimates by 28% & 13% for FY21& FY22E. However, execution of multi year contracts, strong off-take from Pharma segments and improved outlook on account of issues in China, will be beneficial.

Outlook

We value ARTO at P/E of 28x on FY22E, with a target price of Rs1,151 and upgrade to Buy







