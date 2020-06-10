App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 04:47 PM IST

Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1151: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on Aarti Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1151 in its research report dated Jun 08, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Aarti Industries


Q4 revenue declined by 6% YoY, on account of lockdown due to covid-19. EBITDA margins declined by 120bps YoY to 20.3% due to lower than expected sales & higher cost. Focus on investments in new capacities, product diversification and backward integration has led to margin expansion, which is expected to continue. Due to impact of Covid-19, we can expect near term slowdown in growth. Considering, this we downgrade our earnings estimates by 28% & 13% for FY21& FY22E. However, execution of multi year contracts, strong off-take from Pharma segments and improved outlook on account of issues in China, will be beneficial.



Outlook


We value ARTO at P/E of 28x on FY22E, with a target price of Rs1,151 and upgrade to Buy





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Jun 10, 2020 04:47 pm

