Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1000: Sharekhan

Q1FY23 operating profit/adjusted PAT of Rs. 369 crore/Rs. 219 crore, up 18%/24% y-o-y beat our estimate led by a strong volume growth of 15-20% y-o-y, resilient absolute margins on price hikes and a lower tax rate. We have adjusted reported PAT of Rs. 189 crore for negative forex impact of Rs. 30 crore. Specialty chemical/pharma segments’ revenues grew strongly by 44%/48% y-o-y to Rs. 1,766 crore/Rs. 407 crore led by volume growth and price hikes on pass of RM/logistic cost. Although OPM of 18.7% (largely in-line) declined by 510 bps/59 bps y-o-y/q-o-q, but the company was able to maintain absolute delta margins. High single-digit EBITDA growth for FY23 is maintained as management sees slowdown in domestic textile and FMCG sector. It reiterated revenue/PAT growth guidance of 1.7-2x by FY24 versus FY21 as fixed cost for new projects to be absorbed in FY23. Guided for 70%+ utilization for first/second long-term contract by FY24-end.

We maintain a Buy on Aarti Industries with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,000. We believe it would be a key beneficiary of the China plus One strategy and a massive capex would drive strong earnings growth. Pharma business demerger could unlock value and is a key near-term catalyst.

