172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-aarti-drugs-target-of-rs-813-anand-rathi-6066161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aarti Drugs; target of Rs 813: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Aarti Drugs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 813 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on Aarti Drugs


Driven by strong domestic demand for API and traction in formulations, Aarti’s Q2 sales shot up 21.1% to Rs5.8bn. Higher realisation and lower overheads led to its EBITDA margin expanding 583bps to 20%. Absolute EBITDA grew 70% to Rs1.2bn. The better operating performance and lower tax rate boosted adj. PAT 133% to Rs752m. On such a strong Q2, we raise our FY21e/22e/23e EPS 13.9%/13.9%/7.1%. Revenue/PAT would clock 18.9%/37.6% CAGRs over FY20-23.


Outlook


After a strong Q1 FY21 the stock has run up 58% (adjusting for the split) and now trades at 22.3x/18.6x/14.4x FY21e/FY22e/FY23e earnings. We retain our Buy rating and raise our target to Rs813 based on 18x FY23e earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 08:54 pm

tags #Aarti Drugs #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.