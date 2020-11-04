Buy Aarti Drugs; target of Rs 813: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Aarti Drugs

Driven by strong domestic demand for API and traction in formulations, Aarti’s Q2 sales shot up 21.1% to Rs5.8bn. Higher realisation and lower overheads led to its EBITDA margin expanding 583bps to 20%. Absolute EBITDA grew 70% to Rs1.2bn. The better operating performance and lower tax rate boosted adj. PAT 133% to Rs752m. On such a strong Q2, we raise our FY21e/22e/23e EPS 13.9%/13.9%/7.1%. Revenue/PAT would clock 18.9%/37.6% CAGRs over FY20-23.

Outlook

After a strong Q1 FY21 the stock has run up 58% (adjusting for the split) and now trades at 22.3x/18.6x/14.4x FY21e/FY22e/FY23e earnings. We retain our Buy rating and raise our target to Rs813 based on 18x FY23e earnings.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.