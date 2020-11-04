Buy Aarti Drugs; target of Rs 813: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Aarti Drugs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 813 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on Aarti Drugs
Driven by strong domestic demand for API and traction in formulations, Aarti’s Q2 sales shot up 21.1% to Rs5.8bn. Higher realisation and lower overheads led to its EBITDA margin expanding 583bps to 20%. Absolute EBITDA grew 70% to Rs1.2bn. The better operating performance and lower tax rate boosted adj. PAT 133% to Rs752m. On such a strong Q2, we raise our FY21e/22e/23e EPS 13.9%/13.9%/7.1%. Revenue/PAT would clock 18.9%/37.6% CAGRs over FY20-23.
Outlook
After a strong Q1 FY21 the stock has run up 58% (adjusting for the split) and now trades at 22.3x/18.6x/14.4x FY21e/FY22e/FY23e earnings. We retain our Buy rating and raise our target to Rs813 based on 18x FY23e earnings.
