Buy 5paisa Capital; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on 5paisa Capital

5paisa is a leading discount stock broker backed by the Nirmal Jain led IIFL group. • Aggressive client accretion with ~84% of incremental client from Tier II & below cities and ~78% of customers below 35 years of age • The company has retail cash market share ~of 3.5% as on March 2022.



Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value 5 Paisa at ~36x FY24E EPS and 3x FY24E revenue on FY24E estimates to arrive at revised target price of Rs 450 per share.

