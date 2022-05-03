 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy 5paisa Capital; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
May 03, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on 5paisa Capital has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated May 01, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on 5paisa Capital

5paisa is a leading discount stock broker backed by the Nirmal Jain led IIFL group. • Aggressive client accretion with ~84% of incremental client from Tier II & below cities and ~78% of customers below 35 years of age • The company has retail cash market share ~of 3.5% as on March 2022.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value 5 Paisa at ~36x FY24E EPS and 3x FY24E revenue on FY24E estimates to arrive at revised target price of Rs 450 per share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #5Paisa Capital #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 3, 2022 09:56 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.