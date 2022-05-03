English
    Buy 5paisa Capital; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on 5paisa Capital has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated May 01, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on 5paisa Capital


    5paisa is a leading discount stock broker backed by the Nirmal Jain led IIFL group. • Aggressive client accretion with ~84% of incremental client from Tier II & below cities and ~78% of customers below 35 years of age • The company has retail cash market share ~of 3.5% as on March 2022.



    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value 5 Paisa at ~36x FY24E EPS and 3x FY24E revenue on FY24E estimates to arrive at revised target price of Rs 450 per share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



