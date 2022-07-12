Buy 5paisa Capital; target of Rs 375: ICICI Direct

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

5Paisa is a leading discount stock broker backed by the Nirmal Jain led IIFL group. Aggressive client accretion with ~86% of incremental client from Tier II & below cities and ~75% of customers below 35 years of age • The company has overall cash market share of ~3% as on June 2022.

We lower multiple and value 5Paisa at ~24x FY24E EPS and 2.4x FY24E revenue to arrive at revised target price of Rs 375 per share.

At 17:30 5paisa Capital was quoting at Rs 292.40, down Rs 0.20, or 0.07 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 306.20 and an intraday low of Rs 289.00.

It was trading with volumes of 12,513 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 2,053 shares, an increase of 509.36 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 7.34 percent or Rs 20.00 at Rs 292.60.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 577.40 and 52-week low Rs 265.00 on 15 July, 2021 and 07 July, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 49 percent below its 52-week high and 11.13 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 860.37 crore.

