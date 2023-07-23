Buy 360ONE WAM; target of Rs 620: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on 360ONE WAM

The company’s total revenues for the quarter grew 8% YoY to INR 4b. This is in line with our estimates. Total opex grew 25% YoY and came in at ~INR2b, 12% higher than our estimates. Increased employee cost and ‘other expenses’ led to higher opex for the quarter. Employee costs increased 22% YoY. The total ESOP cost estimated ~INR 1- 1.15b will be amortized over a period of seven to eight years. The cost/income ratio increased sharply by ~700bp YoY to 51.6% (est. 46%). PBT for the quarter came in line with our estimates at ~INR2.3b (as ‘other income’ came in higher than expectations). However, PAT grew 18% YoY to INR1.9b. Reduction in overall taxes led to a PAT beat of ~6%. Total AUM is up 22% YoY to INR 3.83t, with continued focus on scaling up ARR assets. ARR AUM was up 33% YoY at INR1.9t. The Board has approved an interim dividend of INR4.

Outlook

We broadly maintained our estimates for FY24/FY25. We retain our BUY rating with a one-year TP of INR620 (based on 25x Mar’25E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

360ONE WAM - 23 -07 - 2023 - MOTI