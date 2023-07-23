English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy 360ONE WAM; target of Rs 620: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on 360ONE WAM recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated July 22, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 23, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on 360ONE WAM

    The company’s total revenues for the quarter grew 8% YoY to INR 4b. This is in line with our estimates. Total opex grew 25% YoY and came in at ~INR2b, 12% higher than our estimates. Increased employee cost and ‘other expenses’ led to higher opex for the quarter. Employee costs increased 22% YoY. The total ESOP cost estimated ~INR 1- 1.15b will be amortized over a period of seven to eight years. The cost/income ratio increased sharply by ~700bp YoY to 51.6% (est. 46%). PBT for the quarter came in line with our estimates at ~INR2.3b (as ‘other income’ came in higher than expectations). However, PAT grew 18% YoY to INR1.9b. Reduction in overall taxes led to a PAT beat of ~6%. Total AUM is up 22% YoY to INR 3.83t, with continued focus on scaling up ARR assets. ARR AUM was up 33% YoY at INR1.9t. The Board has approved an interim dividend of INR4.

    Outlook

    We broadly maintained our estimates for FY24/FY25. We retain our BUY rating with a one-year TP of INR620 (based on 25x Mar’25E EPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    360ONE WAM - 23 -07 - 2023 - MOTI

    Broker Research
    Tags: #360ONE WAM #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 23, 2023 02:28 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!