English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Business in the Week Ahead (August 15-19, 2022)

    Minutes of the US Fed meeting, inflation, China industrial production, and Europe investor morale are the key data points to track

    Moneycontrol News
    August 12, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST
    Business in the Week Ahead (August 15-19, 2022)

    Inflation in the US eased in July bringing relief to investors. Benchmark stock market indices in the US gained on hopes the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate increases. But many warn it may be too early to rejoice. As such the US Federal Reserve has said it would look for a sustained reduction in inflation before going easy on the interest rate hikes. More clarity on the central bank’s thinking will emerge in the coming week...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Taxpayers feel unloved, here's another instance why

      Aug 12, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Weekly Tactical, IPO Street, the rain dance, Zomato’s name change and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers