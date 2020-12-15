Burger King shares jump 18% on second day post bumper listing

After a stellar listing, Burger King India shares continued to gain momentum on the second day of listing with share price rising over 18 percent in the early trade on December 15.

The company had a strong listing premium of 92.25 percent on the first day of trade on December 14.

The stock opened at Rs 115.35, against issue price of Rs 60 on the BSE, while on the National Stock Exchange, shares made a debut at Rs 112.50, a 87.50 percent premium over IPO price.

Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP acquired 24,31,959 equity shares in the company at Rs 112.79 per share and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Ltd bought 25 lakh shares at Rs 130.28 per share on the NSE.

At 09:34 hrs Burger King India was quoting at Rs 156.50, up Rs 21.50, or 15.93 percent on the BSE.