PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
LIVE Now :Masterclass on 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery'
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Burger King shares jump 18% on second day post bumper listing

The company had a strong opening premium of 92.25 percent on the first day of trade on December 14.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 11:14 AM IST

After a stellar listing, Burger King India shares continued to gain momentum on the second day of listing with share price rising over 18 percent in the early trade on December 15.

The company had a strong listing premium of 92.25 percent on the first day of trade on December 14.

The stock opened at Rs 115.35, against issue price of Rs 60 on the BSE, while on the National Stock Exchange, shares made a debut at Rs 112.50, a 87.50 percent premium over IPO price.

Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP acquired 24,31,959 equity shares in the company at Rs 112.79 per share and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Ltd bought 25 lakh shares at Rs 130.28 per share on the NSE.

At 09:34 hrs Burger King India was quoting at Rs 156.50, up Rs 21.50, or 15.93 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Burger King #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Dec 15, 2020 10:00 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.