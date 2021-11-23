Burger King India: Strong recovery quarter; multiple growth levers

Burger King India | The company to acquire 83.24 percent stake in PT Sari Burger Indonesia which has 177 restaurants.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Burger King India Ltd (BKIL; CMP: Rs 152; Market Cap: Rs 5,824 crore) has posted a strong recovery in the September 2021 quarter, with sales reaching near pre-COVID levels. A strong pick-up in the top line helped BKIL post double-digit EBITDA margin. With sales crossing pre-COVID levels in October 2021, and malls and colleges being opened up, BKIL’s performance is expected to improve. BKIL has the pan-India master franchisee rights till 2039 and plans to open 700 stores by December...