MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Burger King India: Strong recovery quarter; multiple growth levers

With sales crossing pre-COVID levels in October 2021, and malls and colleges reopening, BKIL’s performance is likely to improve

Bharat Gianani
November 23, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST
Burger King India: Strong recovery quarter; multiple growth levers

Burger King India | The company to acquire 83.24 percent stake in PT Sari Burger Indonesia which has 177 restaurants.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Burger King India Ltd (BKIL; CMP: Rs 152; Market Cap: Rs 5,824 crore) has posted a strong recovery in the September 2021 quarter, with sales reaching near pre-COVID levels. A strong pick-up in the top line helped BKIL post double-digit EBITDA margin. With sales crossing pre-COVID levels in October 2021, and malls and colleges being opened up, BKIL’s performance is expected to improve. BKIL has the pan-India master franchisee rights till 2039 and plans to open 700 stores by December...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is investor allure for startups dimming already?

    Nov 22, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama:  Global debt Black Hole, the faltering farm reforms, oil flexes muscles, why Repco Home clicks and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Unicorns and other fabulous beasts

    Nov 20, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

    The Paytm listing episode raises questions about the ability of fintech companies to match up to the soaring investor expectations

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers