Burger King India share price declines 7% on muted Q4 results

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Burger King India share price declined 7 percent intraday on May 27 after the company reported its numbers for the quarter ended March 2021.

The company reported a loss of Rs 25.94 crore in Q4 FY21 against a loss of Rs 37.41 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 196.05 crore from Rs 190.99 crore in year-ago.

Its total income during Q4 FY21 rose marginally to Rs 199.45 crore from Rs 192.95 crore YoY.

The company debuted on exchanges on December 14, 2020, at Rs 115.35, a 92.3 premium percent to its IPO price of Rs 60. Its initial public offering was subscribed 156.65 times. The latest book value of the company is Rs 9.94 per share. At the current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 15.2.

At 14:43 hrs, Burger King India was quoting at Rs 150.60, down Rs 5.75, or 3.68 percent on the BSE.