Burger King India: Correction an opportunity for long-term investors

Burger King India | The company narrowed loss to Rs 15.15 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 29 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 279.89 crore from Rs 163.19 crore YoY.

Burger King India Ltd (BKIL; CMP: Rs 133; Market Cap: Rs 5,111 crore) has posted double-digit growth in revenues for Q3FY22. Margins have also improved. Although the third wave of COVID-19 is likely to affect players focused on dine-in, such as BKIL, more, we expect it to be a near-term headwind. With milder infections and lower hospitalisation, we expect the third wave to be short-lived and restrictions to be eased once the wave wanes. The next financial year (FY23) is expected...