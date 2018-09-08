Bulls trying to take over D-Street! But, over 60 stocks hit a fresh 52-week low in September

Indian markets which were hitting record highs last month came under pressure in the first week of September losing nearly a percent. The S&P BSE Sensex lost 256 points while the Nifty50 ended 0.78 percent lower for the week ended 7 September.

Both Sensex and Nifty50 recovered from their lows in the week gone by which suggests that bulls are trying to take over but failed to push the index back in green on the weekly basis. The Nifty50 formed a bearish candle after six consecutive bullish candles which is a sign of a pause.

“The Nifty closed above the 11500 mark on Friday and for the week, but the overall market sentiment for the short-term remains cautious due to an ongoing international trade war, volatility in emerging market currencies and rising oil prices,” Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas told Moneycontrol. “We like stock such as HDFC Bank from Banking space and Ashok Leyland from the Auto space,” he added.

The S&P BSE Sensex managed to reclaim 38,000 marks in the week gone by but there are over 60 stocks which hit a fresh 52-weeks low in the S&P BSE Small-cap index and just 26 stocks hit a 52-week high is a sign of caution.

As many as 64 stocks hit a fresh 52-week low in the S&P BSE Small-cap index which includes names like Unitech, Gujarat Gas, GIC Housing Finance, DB Realty, APL Apollo, Century Plyboards, Aptech etc. among others.

Five out of sixty four stocks which hit a fresh 52-week low also fell in double digits in the week gone by which include stocks like Signet Industries (down 19%), followed by Videocon Industries (down 18.8%), Lanco Infratech (down 17.2%), Sanghvi Movers (down 16%), and Gitanjali Gems (down 11.8%).

In the S&P BSE 500 index, as many as 34 stocks hit a fresh 52-week low on the BSE which include names like Bharat Electronics, Sun TV, Gujarat Gas, Navkar Corporation, Symphony, APL Apollo, The South India Bank, Timken India, IRB Infrastructure etc. among others.

However, stocks from IT and pharma space managed to buck the trend this week thanks to falling rupee which touched a fresh low above Rs 72/USD in the week gone by.

"We believe that the investors can have a stock specific approach. With regards to rupee hitting a record low against the dollar we believe IT, pharma, textile and speciality chemicals will be beneficial," Akash Jain, Vice President - Equity Research, Ajcon Global told Moneycontrol.

There are 23 stocks which bucked the trend and hit all-time highs which include names like Nestle India, Godrej Consumer, Havells India, Radico Khaitan, Dewan Housing, NIIT Technologies, Mphasis, L&T Technology Services, TCS, Tech Mahindra, MindTree, Zydus Wellness, Infosys, Torrent Pharma, Zensar Technologies, 3M India etc. among others.

In the S&P BSE Mid-cap index, as many as seven stocks hit a fresh 52-week low which includes names like Bharat Electronics, Sun TV, Mangalore Refinery, Castrol India, Tata Communications, HPCL, and GE T&D India Ltd.