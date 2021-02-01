MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Budget 2021: Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ahead of Budget 2021, technical analyst Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,420 and Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,315, target at Rs 1,365.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 60 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,565, target at Rs 1,525

Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 658, target at Rs 677

Close

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,420

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,315, target at Rs 1,365

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,226, target at Rs 1.160

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 529, target at Rs 550

Sell PAGE Industries with a stop loss of Rs 27,550, target at Rs 26,100

Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,250, target at Rs 1,345

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Feb 1, 2021 08:58 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.