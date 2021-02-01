Budget 2021: Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 60 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,565, target at Rs 1,525

Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 658, target at Rs 677

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,420

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,315, target at Rs 1,365

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,226, target at Rs 1.160

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 529, target at Rs 550

Sell PAGE Industries with a stop loss of Rs 27,550, target at Rs 26,100

Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,250, target at Rs 1,345

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​