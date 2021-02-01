MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Budget 2021: Sanitary ware stocks in focus after FM Sitharaman allocates Rs 1,41,678 crore for Urban Swachh Bharat Mission

The announcement in the Budget was made as part of the government's plan to strengthen preventive health infrastructure. The allocated amount is an outlay for the next five years, beginning from the financial year 2021-22.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 01:03 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Union Budget 2021 speech, announced an allocation of Rs 1,41,678 crore for Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.

The announcement in the Budget was made as part of the government's plan to strengthen preventive health infrastructure. The allocated amount is an outlay for the next five years, beginning from the financial year 2021-22.

The Urban Swachh Bharat Mission, whose first phase was unveiled in 2014, is aimed at making India completely open defecation free, ensuring solid waste disposal at the municipal level, and providing sanitation facilities in the remotest parts of the country.

The finance minister also allocated an outlay of Rs 2.87 crore for the urban Jal Jeevan Mission for the next five years. The project would cover all districts of India and would be aimed at providing potable water in the remotest parts of the country.

Share price of HSIL jumped over 9 percent followed by Somany Ceramics and Nilkamal.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Feb 1, 2021 01:03 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.