Budget 2021: Sanitary ware stocks in focus after FM Sitharaman allocates Rs 1,41,678 crore for Urban Swachh Bharat Mission

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Union Budget 2021 speech, announced an allocation of Rs 1,41,678 crore for Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.

The announcement in the Budget was made as part of the government's plan to strengthen preventive health infrastructure. The allocated amount is an outlay for the next five years, beginning from the financial year 2021-22.

The Urban Swachh Bharat Mission, whose first phase was unveiled in 2014, is aimed at making India completely open defecation free, ensuring solid waste disposal at the municipal level, and providing sanitation facilities in the remotest parts of the country.

The finance minister also allocated an outlay of Rs 2.87 crore for the urban Jal Jeevan Mission for the next five years. The project would cover all districts of India and would be aimed at providing potable water in the remotest parts of the country.

Share price of HSIL jumped over 9 percent followed by Somany Ceramics and Nilkamal.