Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: Rs 99,300 crore set aside for education sector; Navneet Education, NIIT in focus

Government to source more ECB & FDI for the education sector, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech said that the government will soon announce a new education policy.

The government set aside Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector in FY21, of which Rs 3,000 crore will be allocated for the skill segment.

The government, she said, will source more ECB & FDI for the sector.

At 1223 hours, Navneet Education was quoting at Rs 94.55, up Rs 2.30, or 2.49 percent and Career Point was trading at Rs 120.50, up Rs 1.80, or 1.52 percent.

NIIT was quoting at Rs 99.25, up Rs 1.05, or 1.07 percent, while Aptech was quoting at Rs 160.90, down Rs 4.75, or 2.87 percent.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:34 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.