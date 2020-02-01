Budget 2020: Rs 99,300 crore set aside for education sector; Navneet Education, NIIT in focus

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech said that the government will soon announce a new education policy.

The government set aside Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector in FY21, of which Rs 3,000 crore will be allocated for the skill segment.

The government, she said, will source more ECB & FDI for the sector.

At 1223 hours, Navneet Education was quoting at Rs 94.55, up Rs 2.30, or 2.49 percent and Career Point was trading at Rs 120.50, up Rs 1.80, or 1.52 percent.