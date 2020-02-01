Budget 2020: Hospital stocks gain 1-2% as govt allocates Rs 69,000 cr for healthcare sector

Stocks of hospital and healthcare services providers are in focus after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech announced to allocate Rs 69,000 crore for the healthcare sector in FY21.

The government is going to provide viability gap funding for setting up hospitals under PPP model and proceeds from tax on medical devices to be used to fund hospital development.

The government is planning to set up more hospitals under 'Ayushman' scheme, said FM.

Government is also planning to attach medical college to district hospitals via PPP model.