Budget 2020: Govt to help farmers set up solar power units; Shakti Pumps gains 13%

The government is expanding 'PM Kusum Scheme' to 20 lakh farmers to set up solar pumps.
The solar energy stocks are in focus as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech said that goverment is going to help farmers to set up solar power units.
The farmers can make a living out of barren land using solar power, she added.
At 11:28 hrs Suzlon Energy was quoting at Rs 2.42, up Rs 0.03, or 1.26 percent and Surana Solar was quoting at Rs 8.85, up Rs 0.42, or 4.98 percent.
Websol Energy System was quoting at Rs 29.10, up Rs 0.35, or 1.22 percent and Ujaas Energy was quoting at Rs 5.12, up Rs 0.24, or 4.92 percent.Shakti Pumps (India) was quoting at Rs 275.65, up Rs 31.85, or 13.06 percent.