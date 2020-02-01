Budget 2020: Fertiliser stocks in focus; National Fertilisers up 3%

The commerce ministry has suggested its finance counterpart to rationalise basic customs duty on over 300 items to boost domestic manufacturing and cut in the rising import bill.
The government may cut import duty on the raw materials used in the fertiliser industry in the Budget today with a view to boosting domestic manufacturing in the country, sources said.
Lower import duty on raw material like rock phosphate and sulphur used for manufacturing of DAP (Di ammonium phosphate) will help boost domestic production and cut in import bill.
Currently, there is an import duty of 5 percent on such imports and the country imports about 95 percent of its DAP requirement from global markets. The country also imports about 30 percent of its urea requirements.
