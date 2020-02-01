Budget 2020: Auto stocks in focus as govt may cut personal income tax rates

The auto stocks are in focus ahead of Union Budget 2020 to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today at 11:00 am.

There is a possibility of cut in personal income tax rates which could lead to increased demand for vehicles as it increases the disposable income of individuals and segments like cars and two-wheelers would benefit from this

The Government could increase the rural spending in the budget which would have a positive impact on demand for tractors and two-wheelers.