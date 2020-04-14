App
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 08:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

BSE StAR MF records 11.58 lakh transactions on a single day

In spite of the nationwide lockdown, BSE StAR MF has registered an all-time single-day high transaction for the third consecutive month, outdoing its previous best record of 10.35 lakh transactions on March 11, BSE said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday said its mutual fund distribution platform BSE StAR MF reached a new milestone by processing over 11.58 lakh transactions on a single day.

In spite of the nationwide lockdown, BSE StAR MF has registered an all-time single-day high transaction for the third consecutive month, outdoing its previous best record of 10.35 lakh transactions on March 11, BSE said in a statement.

Besides, BSE StAR MF witnessed a 60 per cent growth in transactions during the 2019-20 fiscal year to 5.75 crore transactions.

The number of transactions stood at 3.59 crore in the 2018-19 financial year.

The annual turnover during 2019-20 stood at Rs 4,23,864 crore.

The platform registered 96,091 new systematic investment plans (SIPs), amounting to Rs 27.62 crore during April 1-13 this year, the exchange said.

At present, the total SIP book size stands at 39.01 lakh, amounting to Rs 112.16 crore, it added.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 08:25 am

tags #BSE #BSE Star MF #India #stocks

