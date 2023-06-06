BSE shares shed 2% as NSE shifts Bank Nifty contracts to Fridays

The recently relaunched S&P BSE Sensex derivatives contracts' turnover hit a high of Rs 69,422 crore – Rs 69,287 crore in options and Rs 135 crore in futures – on its third weekly expiry last week.

Shares of BSE Limited traded down over 2 percent on June 6 after its rival National Stock Exchange (NSE) shifted the expiry day for the weekly Bank Nifty derivative contracts to Fridays from Thursdays.

As of 1pm on Tuesday, the stock traded down 2.2 percent at Rs 564 on the NSE.

The NSE said the change on futures and options contracts (F&O) shall be effective from July 7 and, accordingly, all existing contracts with Thursday expiry will be revised to Friday, July 6, end of day. “The first Friday expiry will be on July 14, 2023,” an NSE circular to members said.

The NSE move will be a blow to the BSE’s recently launched weekly options contracts in the Sensex and Bankex contracts, which have a Friday expiry. In fact, the BSE had chosen Friday as the expiry to ensure that it did not clash with the NSE’s F&O contracts expiry.

A derivative trader who recently started trading in Sensex contracts said this move will be the nip in the bud for the Sensex and Bankex contracts as the volume will shift to Bank Nifty now.

Since both the Sensex and the Bank Nifty contracts expire on Fridays now, those traders who trade with limited capital will definitely trade Bank Nifty, another trader said.