BSE rises 4% as co says board to consider buyback on May 7

Shares of BSE rose 4 percent intraday on March 14 as company said its board will consider buyback of shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on May 7 to consider and approve audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, as per company release on NSE.

Also, the board will consider recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 and proposal for buyback of fully paid equity shares of the company.

Board will also consider day, date, time and venue of the annual general meeting.

At 1232 hours BSE Limited was quoting at Rs 640, up Rs 24.25, or 3.94 percent on the BSE.