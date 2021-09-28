BSE PSU, BSE Power indices rally even as benchmarks lose momentum

After closing at an all-time high on September 27, the market lost momentum today. The Sensex fell about 900 points during the day, but pared some losses later. Both Sensex and Nifty closed the day lower by about 0.60 percent each. Most sectoral indices traded in the red. BSE realty index fell the most with a loss of over 3 percent. On the other hand, the BSE PSU and BSE Power indices gained 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

In today's trade, stocks like NTPC, Power Grid, Coal India, IOC, ONGC, BHEL and Torrent Power boosted the gains in BSE PSU and BSE Power indices.

In 2021, so far, the BSE PSU and BSE Power indices have seen phenomenal upsurge with gains of 40 percent and 47 percent, respectively. 5 stocks from these 2 indices have turned multibaggers this year and have gained 100-250 percent.

Top performers from BSE PSU and BSE Power Indices this year.