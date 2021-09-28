MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

BSE PSU, BSE Power indices rally even as benchmarks lose momentum

The BSE PSU and BSE Power indices gained 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Stocks like NTPC, Power Grid, Coal India, IOC, ONGC, BHEL and Torrent Power boosted gains.

September 28, 2021 / 04:25 PM IST

After closing at an all-time high on September 27, the market lost momentum today. The Sensex fell about 900 points during the day, but pared some losses later. Both Sensex and Nifty closed the day lower by about 0.60 percent each. Most sectoral indices traded in the red. BSE realty index fell the most with a loss of over 3 percent. On the other hand, the BSE PSU and BSE Power indices gained 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

In today's trade, stocks like NTPC, Power Grid, Coal India, IOC, ONGC, BHEL and Torrent Power boosted the gains in BSE PSU and BSE Power indices.

PSU Power 28092021

In 2021, so far, the BSE PSU and BSE Power indices have seen phenomenal upsurge with gains of 40 percent and 47 percent, respectively. 5 stocks from these 2 indices have turned multibaggers this year and have gained 100-250 percent.

Top performers from BSE PSU and BSE Power Indices this year.

Close
BSE PSU and Power
Tags: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Stocks to Watch
first published: Sep 28, 2021 04:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.