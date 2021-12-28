MARKET NEWS

BSE Limited share price jumps 7% as board plans to float bonus issue

The BSE board will meet on February 8 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST
 
 
BSE Limited share price jumped over 7 percent in the morning session on December 28 on news that the company's board will consider a bonus issue on February 10.

The BSE board will meet on February 8 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021. It will also consider a proposal for issuing bonus shares.

"As per Regulation 29(1)(f) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors shall, inter-alia, consider, the proposal for issue of bonus shares at the aforesaid meeting, subject to requisite approvals," BSE said in a statement.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,963.85, up Rs 128.70, or 7.01 percent, at 10:34am. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,028.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,938.30.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 1,224,336 shares, compared to its five day average of 620,289 shares, an increase of 97.38 percent.

Bonus shares are shares distributed by a company to its current shareholders as fully paid shares free of charge based upon the number of shares that shareholders already own.
