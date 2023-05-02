Brokerages upbeat on Kotak Mahindra Bank after Q4 profit surges 26%

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares opened lower on May 2 even as the bank beat Street estimates and reported a 26 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 3,495 crore for the March quarter. A poll of brokerages had estimated net profit at Rs 2,925.7 crore for the fourth quarter.

The private lender's net interest income (NII) for Q4 FY23 increased to Rs 6,103 crore, from Rs 4,521 crore in Q4 FY22, up 35 percent. Net interest margin (NIM) was 5.33 percent for FY23 and 5.75 percent for Q4 FY23, the bank said in a press release.

However, overall corporate credit growth in the banking system has not been very strong currently as the capacity creation is yet to pick up, said Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Whole Time Director KVS Manian.

Moneycontrol News