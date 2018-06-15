Brokerages peg TCS share buyback around Rs 20,000cr

The board of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is meeting today to consider a proposal to buy back shares. Brokerages peg the quantum of buyback to be between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 20,000 crore.

Earlier this week, India’s largest software service exporter informed exchanges about the meeting of its board to consider the buyback programme.

Just last year, TCS had carried out an Rs 16,000 crore buyback of 5.61 crore shares, or 3 percent of its total equity, at Rs 2,850 per equity share. The buyback price was at a 16 percent premium to its market price back then.

That process saw Tata Sons tendering over 3.6 crore shares, or around 64 percent of the overall buyback. The Government of Singapore, Copthall Mauritius Investments and EuroPacific Growth Fund were the other large investors who participated.

The buyback amount is not known but domestic brokerages are anticipating it between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 20,000 crore.

Motilal Oswal anticipates the buyback to be around Rs 20,000 crore. "TCS’ net worth as on March 31 stood at Rs 87,240 crore. Taking that figure into consideration, it implies a maximum buyback amount of Rs 21,800 crore. Cash and equivalents on its books amount to Rs 47,700 crore. Hence, we anticipate a buyback in the range of Rs 20,000 crore this time around. Considering some upside to the current market price, the per share price may be fixed at Rs 2,000,” it said in a report.

Urmil Shah of IDBI Capital factors in a total payout of Rs 23,900 crore, which is in line with TCS’s outlook of a payout of 80-100 percent of its FY18 free cash flow. “We see a high probability of this year's buyback being at the same level as in FY18, or Rs 16,000 crore. If the buyback is done at Rs 1,800 per share, TCS would be able to buy back 2.32 percent of its outstanding shares.”

Most brokerages second Shah's view. Experts see TCS continuing on its path of a gradual acceleration in growth witnessed over the past two quarters. "It has the potential to achieve double-digit growth in constant currency terms toward the latter half of the year." Currency movements will play a key role in helping pull margin back.

Sharekhan maintains its buy call on TCS but revised its target price to Rs 2,100. “We have revised upward our earnings estimates for FY19e/FY20e on account of a re-set of the USD:INR rate to 67.5 from 66.”

IDBI Capital maintains its positive outlook on TCS as the software major "could deliver the best year-on-year improvement in revenue growth in FY19 among largecaps." The brokerage has an accumulate rating with a target price of Rs 1,731 per share.