Mar 01, 2018 01:33 PM IST

Brokerages see more legs to steel price upmove; better margins likely

Global broking firm Jefferies believes that these prices should sustain in the near term. It also expects higher margins for companies in the upcoming quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Strong domestic prices have been in focus, which have pushed up steel stocks in a few cases.

Global broking firm Jefferies believes that these prices should sustain in the near term. It also expects higher margins for companies in the upcoming quarter.

It believes this is an opportunity to take profits as domestic prices should soften post the fourth quarter. Moreover, spreads may ease as Chinese supply ramps up post winter cut.

It Hindalco for its leverage to metals and global macro recovery. Meanwhile, it chooses to retain UPF on Tata, SAIL, JSW Steel.

Meanwhile, Bank of America Merrill Lynch too gave an upbeat view about the sector. The firm said the steel price recovery has more legs to go and sees one more price hike in March of this year.

Further, it said that rising steel spreads will support further expansion in profitability in current quarter.

Among stocks, Tata Steel and JSW Steel are preferred picks. SAIL should benefit as well, but concerned on high valuations, it said.

tags #Stocks Views

