Brokerages retain 'buy' on Oberoi Realty, expect up to 28% upside after strong earnings

Oberoi Realty share price edged higher intraday on July 19 after the real estate developer declared its June quarter earnings.

Consolidated net profit surged to Rs 403 crore in the June quarter from Rs 80.63 crore in the year ago period. Revenue from operations increased 221 percent to Rs 913.11 crore.

Core profit came in at Rs 514 crore for the quarter as compared with Rs 135 crore in the year ago period. Operating margin was 53.9 percent in the quarter as against 43.93 percent in the corresponding period last year.

At 12:15 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 882.10, up Rs 26.05 or 3.04 percent on BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 886.25 and an intraday low of Rs 856.05.

According to a research report by HDFC Securities, FY22 was a defining year for Oberoi Realty as it registered the highest-ever annual pre-sales of Rs 4,000 crore and reported the highest-ever annual profit of Rs 1,000 crore. Multiple tailwinds that could lead to a further re-rating include a strong sales pipeline for the next 12 months, with new towers expected in Borivali and Goregaon and Thane launch, targeted for the second quarter of FY23.

"We maintain buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,118 per share, an upside of over 27 percent from current market price," it said.

Domestic broking firm Motilal Oswal has also maintained buy on the stock with target of Rs 1,100 per share. "As launches and deliveries largely remain on track, we keep our pre-sales and revenue estimates unchanged. Renewed focus on business development is a positive sign and will continue to provide further growth visibility for the company," it said.

"We reiterate our buy rating on the stock with an unchanged SoTP-based target of Rs 1,100 per share, implying an upside potential of 28 percent," it added.

Global research firm Jefferies has retained hold rating on the stock with target at Rs 860 per share. It is of the view that Q1 financials was strong with pre-sales at 4-quarter low as inventory contracted. Management expressed confidence on strong residential performance adding that worli project occupancy and new launches are expected to drive FY23 sales," it added, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Morgan Stanley has maintained its equal-weight call on Oberoi Realty with target at Rs 885 per share. "Key themes include continued momentum in residential pre-sales and rental asset build-out. New project acquisitions will also be one of the catalysts," it said.

"Full valuations drive equal-weight call," Morgan Stanley added.

