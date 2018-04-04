Brokerages remain positive on Zomato operator Info Edge post revenue growth

Moneycontrol News

Info Edge, the operator of restaurant listings firm, Zomato, has received the backing of brokerages based on financials revealed by the company.

Credit Suisse has maintained a neutral call on the stock with a target of Rs 1,310.it believes that the decent growth in Zomato highlights to the momentum being strong in the firm.

The business mix continues to shift from advertising to food delivery and added that numbers for Zomato Gold were attractive.

Meanwhile, Macquarie is also neutral on the stock with a target of Rs 1,300.

It highlighted that Zomato revealed surge in food delivery revenues and reduction in cash burn over FY17. Going forward, it is expecting steady increase in shareholder payout.

Effective utilisation of cash is imperative and remains a key monitorable and any medium-term recovery in both recruitment and real estate appears priced in.

Zomato reported a revenue of USD 74 million in FY18 as compared to USD 51 million in FY17, the company stated in its blog.

"We did USD 74m in topline in FY18 as compared to USD 51 million in FY17 – 45% growth over last year, " said Deepinder Goyal, CEO and co-founder of Zomato in a statement.

The company said that 30 per cent of its revenues comprised food ordering compared to 18 per cent in FY17. "We are now live in food ordering in 15 cities in India and 5 cities in the Middle East. We hit 5.5 million food orders in March 2018," said Goyal.

In terms of the advertising business, Goyal said, "We had stopped hiring in our ads business as we really wanted to crack the transactions piece as an organisation."

At 14:06 hrs Info Edge India was quoting at Rs 1,235.00, up Rs 1.60, or 0.13 percent, on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,242.90 and an intraday low of Rs 1,220.00.