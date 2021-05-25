Brokerages raise target on CONCOR post LLF clarity; share price surges over 80% in a year

live bse live

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) touched a 52-week high of Rs 658.10, rising nearly 4 percent in early trade on May 25 after brokerages raised the target price on the stock after clarity on LLF (land licensing fee) and positive guidance of management.

The company on May 21 posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.97 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021 against Rs 316.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.5 percent at Rs 1,956.69 crore versus Rs 1,548.31 crore.

The company board declared a final dividend of Rs 2 (40%) per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each for the year 2020-21.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after the March quarter earnings announcement:

Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 750

The key LLF (land licensing fee) issue is largely resolved, which paving the way for divestment. The company’s guidance of Rs 450 crore LLF for FY22 is much lower than our estimates of Rs 640 crore.

The 35-year lease will lead to initial cash outflow but eliminates uncertainties. Nomura raises FY22-23 EPS estimate by 2-6%.

Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 750

The company gets lease settlement on its own terms and it paves way for the strategic divestment. It would borrow, solving its capital allocation problem as well. Assume transaction in FY22, revise down EPS by 37%/22% for FY22/23.

Goldman Sachs | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 610

The operational guidance in the near term is not very encouraging, while clarity on LLF is a big positive.

The long-term lease to offset the inflationary effect on LLF and could also be accretive to earnings in the longer term.

Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Reduce to hold from buy | Target: Raised to Rs 607 from Rs 561

We remain positive on the structural growth story considering 1) continual market share gains in the domestic segment 2) strong EXIM volumes, and 3) new strategic initiatives.

With strong volume growth in H2FY21, emerging clarity on LLF and positive guidance of management. We have raised our revenue estimates by 2.3%/ 3.7% for FY22E/23E.

ICICI Direct | Rating: Buy | Target: Raises to Rs 750 from Rs 560

On the diversification front, the management expects to resume scaling up its distribution logistics post clarity on divestment. It is also running trials for bulk transportation for FCI (saves time, resources by eliminating the traditional bagging-Debagging process).

With easing of uncertainty regarding the LLF issue and rightsizing of its assets, Concor stays a structural growth story that will play a pivotal role in the changing Indian logistics landscape (DFC, cargo containerisation).

Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: raises Rs 745

CCRI is a direct play on the upcoming large rail freight infrastructure (DFC). We expect 40% CAGR in EBITDA over FY21-23E, led by healthy volume growth and margin improvement on operating leverage benefits

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.