Brokerages fret over lower tenure extension for IndusInd Bank CEO

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

Kathpalia is a career banker with over 33 years of experience in large multinational banks

Sumant Kathpalia’s reappointment as IndusInd Bank managing director and chief executive officer for two more years, instead of three as was ratified by the bank's board, has left foreign brokerages a bit puzzled.

Since his appointment in 2020, Kathpalia has been instrumental in spearheading the bank’s growth with marked improvement in key financial and business performance metrics. The bank’s board had in September 2022 approved the re-appointment of Kathpalia with effect from March 24, 2023 up to March 23, 2026. After six months, the RBI’s nod has come for only two years, contrary to Street expectations.

Following this, JPMorgan has downgraded the stock to a 'neutral' rating and cut its target to Rs 1,060 per share. “In the current environment of tightening liquidity, the reappointment for only two years could place the bank at a disadvantage,” the broking firm said.