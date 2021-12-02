MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Experts are sharing their views on how to diversify your portfolio by investing in markets beyond the US. Join this insightful webinar now here
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Brokerages expect up to 21% upside in Tech Mahindra despite concerns over rising hiring costs

Tech Mahindra CFO Milind Kulkarni believes the mood is "quite buoyant" for the industry and for the company across all verticals

Moneycontrol News
December 02, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST
Tech Mahindra | Representative Image

Tech Mahindra | Representative Image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tech Mahindra shares edged higher on December 2 after Jefferies retained a "buy" call on the stock.

The global research firm has maintained buy with target at Rs 1,950 per share, an upside of 21 percent from the current market price. "Sustainability is becoming an important evaluation criteria for new deal wins while clients are also engaging with the company to achieve ESG objectives," the brokerage firm said.

It believes remote-working has improved ESG metrics materially and a hybrid model seems to be the way forward.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,601.60, up Rs 13.25, or 0.83 percent at 10:35 hours. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,605 and an intraday low of Rs 1,580.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

Domestic research and broking firm Prabhudas Lilladher also has a buy on the stock with a target of Rs 1,862 per share, an upside of 16 percent from the current level.

"The stock is trading at 20X/18.5X earnings multiple on FY23/24 EPS of Rs 75.8/82.5 on FY22/23E, respectively, and is inexpensive. The company has revenue/EPS CAGR of 12.8 percent/12.8 percent over FY22-24," it added.

Milind Kulkarni, CFO at Tech Mahindra, in a CNBC-TV18 interview, said clients are accelerating their spending on IT. He believes that BFSI and hi-tech are both becoming growth driving verticals for the company. However, as far as hiring costs are concerned, they are on the rise and remain an industry-wide worry, he said.

"The mood is quite buoyant, there is potential in hi-tech and BFSI; we expect maximum momentum from these verticals. Manufacturing, after not-a-great-year last year has also started growing. Communication is doing well, so almost all verticals are growing for us," Kulkarni added.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Tech Mahindra
first published: Dec 2, 2021 11:18 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.