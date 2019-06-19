Slideshow | Super six buy ideas from brokerages than can return 16-50%

Here are the top six stock ideas from brokerages 16-50 percent potential upside Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 After ending with moderate gains in the previous session, the benchmark indices opened on a strong note on June 19 with Nifty around 11,800 and Sensex rising over 300 points in the early trade. Here are the top six stock ideas from brokerages 16-50 percent potential upside: 2/7 Aarti Drugs | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 531 | Target: Rs 796 | Upside: 50 percent 3/7 ITC | Brokerage: Dolat Analysis & Research | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 276.85 | Target: Rs 320 | Upside: 16 percent 4/7 Hexaware Technologies | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 361.65 | Target: Rs 440 | Upside: 21 percent 5/7 Bharti Airtel | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 344.85 | Target: Rs 400 | Upside: 16 percent 6/7 Coal India | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 259 | Target: Rs 310 | Upside: 19 percent 7/7 Indian Hotels | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 148.80 | Target: Rs 186 | Upside: 26 percent First Published on Jun 19, 2019 12:24 pm