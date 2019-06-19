App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Super six buy ideas from brokerages than can return 16-50%

Here are the top six stock ideas from brokerages 16-50 percent potential upside

After ending with moderate gains in the previous session, the benchmark indices opened on a strong note on June 19 with Nifty around 11,800 and Sensex rising over 300 points in the early trade. Here are the top six stock ideas from brokerages 16-50 percent potential upside:
Aarti Drugs | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 531 | Target: Rs 796 | Upside: 50 percent
ITC | Brokerage: Dolat Analysis & Research | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 276.85 | Target: Rs 320 | Upside: 16 percent
Hexaware Technologies | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 361.65 | Target: Rs 440 | Upside: 21 percent
Bharti Airtel | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 344.85 | Target: Rs 400 | Upside: 16 percent
Coal India | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 259 | Target: Rs 310 | Upside: 19 percent
Indian Hotels | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 148.80 | Target: Rs 186 | Upside: 26 percent
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 12:24 pm

