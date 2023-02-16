 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brokerages bullish on ONGC post Q3 earnings; see up to 53% upside

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), a state-run oil and gas major, reported a standalone profit of Rs 11,045 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23), which represents a growth of 26 percent over the Rs 8,764 crore profit it registered in the year-ago period.

However, the profit was down 14 percent from Rs 12,826 crore in the September quarter. The standalone revenue of the company surged 36 percent to Rs 38,583 crore from Rs 28,473 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, the revenue was flat with a marginal gain of one percent from Rs 38,321 crore.

In its earnings release, the company cited that the uncertainties and constraints across the global supply chain due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict had adversely affected the production of crude oil and gas.