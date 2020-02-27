App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Mint

Brokerages bullish on cement stocks; UltraTech Cement, ACC, JK Cement in focus

Motilal Oswal has maintained buy on UltraTech Cement, ACC, JK Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement, Dalmia Bharat, Birla Corp and Prism Johnson.

Rakesh Patil
Representative image
Representative image

Brokerages maintained their positive stance on the cement space citing improvement in utilisation to enhance profitability.

ICICI Securities said pan-India clinker utilisation is likely to cross 80 percent by FY21E after almost a decade enabling EBITDA-accretive price increases.

It believes that the prices will remain firm with a positive bias, given higher utilisation from January to June.

Close

Cement companies are likely to benefit from lower input prices during H1CY20, it added.

related news

The brokerage maintained a buy rating on UltraTech Cement, ACC, Shree Cements, JK Cement and JK Lakshmi Cement, while UltraTech and Shree Cements will be the preferred picks in the sector.

Motilal Oswal expects cement sector utilisation to improve structurally over the next three years given limited capacity addition at 4 percent CAGR, while it expects demand CAGR to sustain at 6 percent – in line with past five years.

Motilal Oswal has maintained buy on UltraTech Cement, ACC, JK Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement, Dalmia Bharat, Birla Corp and Prism Johnson.

It likes ACC as a value pick, UltraTech as top largecap and JK Cement as top midcap pick.

However, it does not see much upside in Shree Cements and Ramco Cement, as their potential market share gains over the next three years are already priced in.

After seeing a price hike in January and early February, it expects a correction of Rs 15-20/bag in the month of March.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 11:59 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.